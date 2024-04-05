Kerala to record hottest days; maximum temperature may touch 40˚C in 2 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to struggle with extreme heat as the mercury levels are expected to rise in the coming days. On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that maximum temperature could touch 40 degrees Celsius in Kollam and Palakkad district from Friday (April 5) to Tuesday (April 9).

A yellow alert has been sounded for these two districts along with Thrissur, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Kannur, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod.



The maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius in Thrissur and 37 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts. Meanwhile, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts are likely to record high temperature of 36 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD alert, maximum temperature likely to exceed 98th percentile at isolated pockets over South Kerala.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has urged the public to exercise caution to avoid heat stroke. People are advised to stay indoors from 11 am to 3 pm and stay hydrated.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services predicted the possibility of high tidal waves of 0.5 to 1.2 metres on the Kerala coast till 11.30 pm on Friday under the influence of 'Kalla Kadal' phenomenon. At the same time, the Met Department confirmed that fishermen are allowed to venture into the sea Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts.