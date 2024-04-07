Kannur bomb blast: CPM in tough spot as local leaders visit Sherin's house

Kannur: Amid allegations against the CPM over the bomb blast in Panoor, some local leaders of the party visited the house of Sherin who was killed in the explosion. Panoor CPM area committee member Sudheer Kumar and Poyiloor local committee member A Ashokan reportedly paid a visit to Sherin's house at Panoor.



Police arrested four persons on Saturday in connection with the blast that claimed one life and caused injuries to four others. Sherin (26) of Kaivelikkal succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. According to police, the accident happened while he and a gang were making a bomb on the terrace of an under-construction house.

Manorama News reported that Koothuparamba MLA K P Mohanan attended Sherin's funeral ceremony on Sunday. In his explanation, he claimed that he attended the funeral as the people's representative.

When the opposition pointed fingers at the CPM hours after the bomb blast, the Panoor area committee claimed that Sherin was not linked with the party. CPM state secretary M V Govindan also reiterated this stance and told media that the party had disowned the people involved in the bomb making for attacking some of its activists. Meanwhile, he ignored questions about CPM leaders' visit to Sherin's house. “I don't know about that. The party is not linked with the blast,” said Govindan, who was angered by the line of questioning.

Police on Saturday arrested four persons in connection with the explosion and booked a case against around 10 people including Sherin for making bombs. A senior officer of Panur police station said that they have arrested Shebin Lal, K Atul, K K Arun and Sayooj, who were allegedly present when the country-made bomb exploded.

Sayooj was caught from Palakkad while trying to escape to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, police said. Three others -- Vineesh, Vinod and Ashwanth -- who are undergoing treatment after getting injured in the blast were also booked in the case.