Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kannur bomb blast: DYFI leader remanded; conspirator in custody

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 07, 2024 08:11 PM IST
The police later held Mithunlal from Bengaluru following the incident. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: Two persons including a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader were remanded on Sunday in connection with the Panoor bomb blast case.

DYFI Meethale Kunnothuparamba unit secretary Amal Babu and Cheruparamba Chirakarandimmal Sayooj were placed on remand. Amal was arrested on Sunday morning. Another DYFI activist, Mithunlal, is already in police custody. 

Police arrested four persons - Shebin Lal, K Atul, K K Arun and Sayooj - on Saturday in connection with the blast that claimed one life and caused injuries to four others. Sherin (26) of Kaivelikkal succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. According to cops, the accident happened while Sherin and a gang were making crude bombs on the terrace of an under-construction house.

RELATED ARTICLES

Amal Babu was present at the location during the blast, while Mithunlal is believed to have conspired and possessed knowledge about the bomb-making activity, said police. The police later held Mithunlal from Bengaluru following the incident. 

Sherin (26) of Kaivelikkal succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. Photo: Special arrangement.

Sayooj was captured in Palakkad while attempting to flee to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Three other individuals -Vineesh, Vinod, and Ashwanth - who sustained injuries in the explosion and are receiving medical treatment, were also booked in the case.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE