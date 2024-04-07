Woman duped of Rs 2.5 lakh, Balussery police begin probe

Kozhikode: Balussery police have begun a probe following an online fraud in which a woman was cheated of Rs 2.5 lakh. The fraudsters swindled money of V V Jinsha from Cheekkilodu, near Balussery, by offering her a job.

As per the complaint filed with the Balussery police, Jinsha said the fraudsters contacted her through a Telegram account of 'Night Hawk Cinema'. They offered her an online job. In the beginning, they gave her a task and paid her Rs 1,077. The very next day she got another task and she was asked to pay Rs 11,000. She was paid Rs 18,000 the same day.



The next day also the team demanded Rs 11,000 from her. Then they told her that she must pay an additional Rs 26,351 to get her payment. Jinsha sent the additional amount too.

Once the payment was through, she received a message asking her to send Rs 50,000. She paid this too, but she was asked to send another Rs 50,000 to get back the money she had already paid. In all, Jinsha lost Rs 2,44,364 between March 31 and April 5.

Balussery Inspector Mahesh Kantampeth is heading the probe. ''Many people are being trapped by online fraudsters. If you feel someone you hsve been cheated online, please register your complaint at the toll-free number 1930 or on Cybercrime portal as early as possible,'' he said.