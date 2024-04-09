Malayalam
Crescent moon sighted, Kerala to celebrate Eid on Wednesday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 09, 2024 08:00 PM IST
Representational image
Representational image.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, signifying the end of a month-long fast, will be celebrated in Kerala on Wednesday.

Khazis made the announcement on Tuesday after the crescent moon was sighted over Kadalundy here.

The sighting of the crescent marks the start of the Arabic month Shawwal following the completion of 29 days of the month of Ramadan.

The announcement of Eid-ul-Fitr was also made by community leaders such as Kozhikode acting-main-Khazi Safeer Sakafi, Khazi Mohammed Koya Jamalul Laili, Panakkad Sadik Ali Thangal, Kerala Hilal Committee (KNM) Chairman M Mohammed Madani and Samastha President Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal.

Muslims celebrate the festival with Eid prayers and by distributing 'rice' as their mandatory share of Fitr Zakat.

