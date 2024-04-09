Thiruvalla: The Metropolitan of Niranam Diocese of Malankara Jacobite Syriac Orthodox Church Geevarghese Mar Coorilos on Tuesday expressed disagreement over the screening of the controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’. He criticised the movie, calling it based on lies and denied the existence of 'love jihad' in Kerala.

On Sunday, the Idukki diocese of Syro Malabar Catholic Church screened the movie for children of Class 10, 11 and 12, citing an effort to create awareness about falling in love and its consequences

Read More: Idukki diocese screens 'The Kerala Story' for students

Mar Coorilos emphasised that the efforts to educate youth through this film would only foster partiality and disdain. “The people of Kerala are socially conscious and politically aware. There is a clear political agenda behind the movie’s screening,” he told Manorama News.

The Metropolitan further stated that this political agenda goes against the principles of Christianity, betraying Christ, his soul and the gospel of love. He stressed that the church's role should be to propagate love and not to promote partiality.

While the youth wing of the Thamarassery diocese also announced plans to screen the film, an official of the diocese told Manorama News that the film would not be screened.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday slammed the alleged attempts to damage the state's image by screening the movie. He alleged that the film was a part of the RSS agenda that targets minority groups. He also expressed his disappointment after the Idukki diocese screened the movie for teenagers.