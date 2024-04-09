Malayalam
NIA court finds 4 accused guilty in Vellamunda Maoist case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 09, 2024 05:46 PM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A special NIA court here on Tuesday found four Maoists guilty for allegedly threatening a police officer after trespassing into his house at Vellamunda in Wayanad 2014. Maoist leader Roopesh, his accomplices Shyam, Kanyakumari and Ibrahim are the four accused who were found guilty in the case.

They were charged under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, sedition, provisions of the Arms Act and anti-terror law.

As per the case, the accused had formed an unlawful assembly with prohibited weapons and trespassed into the house of the Kerala Police officer at Mattilayam in Thondernadu, Wayanad district of Kerala on April 24, 2014. The agency said the accused also threatened to kill the police officer alleging that he was helping in anti-Maoist operations. 

"They had asked the officer to resign from his job and also set fire to his motorcycle. They also threatened the officer's mother at gunpoint. The accused then left pamphlets of CPI (Maoist) inside the house of the police officer, and pasted posters on the front wall of the house, calling for armed revolution against the government.

The Kerala Police had filed its charge sheet in the matter on January 1, 2016. Later, the case was transferred to NIA.

(With PTI inputs)

