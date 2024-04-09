Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Nearly 20 passengers in Yesvantpur-Kannur Express robbed of valuables including mobile phones, jewellery

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 09, 2024 03:51 PM IST
Yesvantpur-Kannur Express in Kannur railway station. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: In a shocking incident, passengers of Air Conditioned coaches of the Yesvantpur-Kannur Express (Train no 12292) were robbed of their valuables while they were asleep.

The passengers filed a complaint with the Dharmapuri police station and Salem Railway Police in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. As per the complaint, the theft occurred between Salem and Dharmapuri during early morning hours.

Naufal, a passenger who boarded the train at Yesvantpur in Karnataka and was bound for Kannur in Kerala said that around 20 passengers in three AC coaches have lost their valuables.

RELATED ARTICLES

Expensive mobile phones, gold ornaments and purses with money were lost, according to the complaints.

Dharmapuri police officials told IANS that they received the complaint and have commenced investigation.

(With IANS inputs)

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE