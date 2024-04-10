Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

KSEB urges AC users to set temperatures between 25 to 27 degrees as power consumption breaks records in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 10, 2024 07:59 AM IST
Kerala State Electricity Board
Though the Centre allocated Rs 67 crore earlier for the first phase, the State could utilize only Rs 28 lakh. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Electricity consumption in Kerala surpassed 11 crore units for the first time in history. On Monday, consumption peaked at 11.01039 crore units, with the evening load reaching a record-breaking 5487 MW.

In light of the high consumption, the KSEB has requested the public to reduce power consumption wherever possible. The Board has asked consumers to maintain the AC temperature at 25 to 27 degree Celsius.

Although electricity is available in the market, costs remain high. However, with the completion of the Edamon-Kochi 400 KV Power Highway and the Punalur-Madakkathara line, there's an additional capacity to import 2550 MW of electricity from outside sources.

RELATED ARTICLES

The board faces an extra expenditure of Rs 25.25 crore per day for purchasing electricity. Despite the government's agreement to settle the water authority's arrears in 10 instalments of Rs 208 crore each, the board has yet to receive even the first instalment.

To meet demand, the board has initiated tendering for the purchase of 500 MW in the evening starting from April 15, spanning across one and a half months.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE