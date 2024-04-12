Manorama News-VMR survey: Ramya Haridas likely to retain Alathur despite dip in UDF votes

The Alathur Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a close fight between UDF's sitting MP Ramya Haridas and LDF's K Radhakrishnan.

The Manorama News-VMR pre-poll survey predicted a likely decrease in Ramya's votes compared to 2019, but it may not help Radhakrishnan to be a member of the 18th Lok Sabha. The reason is NDA stands to gain from the dip in Ramya's votes.

The UDF's votes may decrease by 7.43 per cent, while the LDF and NDA are likely to see an increase in their votes by 2.29 per cent and 6.22 per cent, respectively. The increase in NDA votes adds to the UDF's prospects.

It is also predicted that the UDF's vote share will likely be 44.93 per cent. The LDF may end up with 39.06 per cent vote share, while the NDA may claim 15.03 per cent.

The contest in Alathur became a close one with the candidature of Radhakrishnan, CPM Central Committee member and a Minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet. Former Principal of Victoria College in Palakkad Dr TN Sarasu is the BJP nominee for the NDA.



Youth Congress leader Ramya Haridas wrested Alathur from CPM's PK Biju, who was seeking a hat-trick win, by an impressive margin of 1,58,968 in the previous Parliament election. The CPM took a while to overcome the impact of its defeat in Alathur, considered to be a safe ground for the Marxist party.

The Manorama News-VMR pre-poll survey covered 28,000 people across all the Assembly segments in March. The survey looked at the possible results if the polling was then conducted. The Manorama News-VMR pre-poll survey, "Who will win in 20 seats" is the largest in terms of sample size.

