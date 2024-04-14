Narendra Modi like a father and brother figure to me: Padmaja Venugopal

Kottayam: Former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal, who recently switched over to BJP from Congress, expressed her deep admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. She likened him to someone one could cherish as either a father or a brother.



"Narendra Modi is the driving force behind my affiliation with the BJP. While some may argue he lacks a conventional family, we believe his allegiance lies with India. Our affection towards him resembles that of a caring elder brother or a father figure," Padmaja stated during her speech at the election campaign rally for NDA candidate Thushar Vellappally in Kottayam.

Padmaja officially joined the BJP on March 7. Following this, Karunakaran's close aide Thampanoor Satheesh and Asian Games medalist and former president of Kerala Sports Council Padmini Thomas also took BJP's membership.