RY activists assaulted by CPM, DYFI workers while sticking UDF posters in Vadakara

Kozhikode: Activists of the Revolutionary Youth, the youth wing of RMP (Revolutionary Marxist Party), were allegedly assaulted by a group of CPM and DYFI members while putting up election posters for the UDF candidate on Saturday.



The injured RY workers, Rathul and Roshin, have been admitted to a private hospital in Vadakara. Rathul sustained severe head injuries, while Roshin suffered a broken nose. The Chombal police have registered a case regarding the incident.

"We have registered a case against 8 unidentified CPM workers for attacking the RY workers," stated a police officer to Onmanorama.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Saturday in the Chirayil Peedika area of Kunhippally. "While three RY workers were putting up election posters for the UDF candidate, Shafi Parambil, in the Vadakara Parliamentary constituency, a group of more than 15 CPM and DYFI workers assaulted them," RY Onchiyam Block President G Ratheesh ld Onmanorama.

"They came with iron pipes intending to attack our team. There was a dispute on the local WhatsApp group between the two groups involved in the election campaign. This could have been the trigger," Ratheesh added.

"The attack was a deliberate attempt by the DYFI to disrupt the election, anticipating defeat. The timing of the attack, immediately following the Chief Minister's election assessment meeting in Vadakara on Saturday, is sufficient evidence," alleged the Revolutionary Youth Onchiyam Block Committee in a statement. "DYFI regional committee Secretary Afnas led the attack. He has been convicted in a criminal case and sentenced to 7 years," they said.

Meanwhile, CPM refuted the allegations. "There have been no recent issues between the two parties. The likelihood of a political clash between them is minimal," TP Bineesh, CPM's Onchiyam Area Secretary told Onmanorama.

RMP was established by the late TP Chandrasekharan in 2008 after he and his supporters were expelled from the CPM. Chandrasekharan contested the parliamentary elections in 2009 from the Vadakara constituency, leading to the defeat of CPIM. In 2012, Chandrasekharan was brutally murdered by goons allegedly linked to CPM.