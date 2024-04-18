No biriyani, no fizz, poll season a real bummer for plantation workers in Nilgiris

Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu): Biriyani, cash and something to keep their spirits high, election season in Nilgiri Lok Sabha constituency was nothing short of a festival for the plantation workers. The final four days ahead of the polling day would even be dubbed 'Naalu naal koothu' (four-day revelry) but not this time. The parties cut down heavily on costs and it meant that women replaced male labourers who proved too 'costly' for election work.



This came as a double whammy for the plantation workers. Many of them had lost working days since the tea plantations were closed due to the harsh summer. They were looking forward to making some money from the election campaign.

“Earlier the elections were like a festival time for us as we would earn up to Rs 1500 per day during the election campaign. We would be served biriyani at noon. Now they have selected only women for the campaign. Besides women go about their work quietly while men used to create ruckus during the campaign after getting drunk,” said Dorai Samy (name changed), a plantation labourer.

From the festival-like ambience of Kerala with posters, banners and displays of party strength at every nook and corner of the constituency, it's a scene of contrast in the Nilgiris constituency.

Palan, a local-level poll manager of a prominent political party, told Onmanorama that cost-cutting is the major factor that led to exempting men from the campaign this year. "Only one or two local-level male leaders would be there for the campaign who are ready to work for the party. Women workers would support them,'' said Palan.

Employing women for campaign work costs parties Rs 450 per day which includes Rs 300 as wages and Rs 150 for other expenses.

The constituency is witnessing a triangular contest this year with the INDIA bloc fielding DMK leader A Raja, AIADMK (O Paneer Selvam group) fielding Lokesh Tamilselvan and NDA alliance fielding Murugan L of BJP. The Election Commission officials have conducted extensive search operations in the district to avoid any practice of cash for votes.