Jesna wasn't pregnant, cops found no blood-stained clothes: CBI tells court

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday informed the special court that the police did not recover Jesna Maria James' blood-stained clothes from Pathanamthitta five years ago. The CBI CJM court sought an explanation from the CBI after Jesna's father, James Joseph, argued that the agency overlooked the investigation of the blood-stained clothes. The case was adjourned to April 24 for further arguments.



CBI official Nipun Shankar informed the court that if blood-stained clothes were taken from Jesna's house, they should have been documented by the police. However, no such records were found. Additionally, the test results indicated that Jesna was not pregnant. Medical records from the private hospital where Jesna sought treatment during the bleeding incident were examined, and statements from the doctors were recorded, confirming that the bleeding was related to menstruation. Jesna's sister testified that she washed the bloody clothes. Furthermore, the CBI stated that no evidence suggesting Jesna's demise had been discovered.

In the father's petition, it was claimed that Jesna was bleeding profusely before her disappearance, and the Crime Branch investigating the case had collected the bloody clothes. The petition argued that testing the blood would clarify whether it was menstrual blood or not. Additionally, it was asserted that the family's investigation indicated Jesna was no longer alive.

Jesna's father's lawyer, Srinivasan Venugopal, highlighted that the initial investigation by DySP Chandrasekharapillai was not documented. The lawyer also pointed out that the CBI should have gathered preliminary information from the officer who initially investigated the case. The CBI official clarified that Chandrasekharapillai conducted only the preliminary probe and detailed information was gathered from officers who conducted the full-length investigation. The CBI asserted that there was no failure in the investigation.