Kollam man arrested for molesting TN woman on moving train

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 19, 2024 04:58 PM IST Updated: April 19, 2024 05:00 PM IST
Kottayam: The railway police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly molesting a model from Tamil Nadu on a moving train in Kerala. Ansar Khan, a history-sheeter and a resident of Kollam, was arrested on Thursday.

The incident took place on April 10. According to the railway police, Ansar was arrested after examining various CCTV visuals and mobile tower locations.

"The woman had complained about the incident to the railway police at Thiruvananthapuram station after the journey. The case was transferred to us, and we arrested him," a senior Railway Police official told PTI.

A court here on Thursday remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

Police said he molested the woman on the moving train and escaped from Kottayam railway station.

"We have found the suspect's CCTV visuals, which were shared with the railway police stations across the state. He was identified, and his mobile tower location also shows that he was in the locality," Railway Police said. There are other molestation cases against him, police added.

(With PTI inputs)

