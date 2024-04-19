Vote rigging: Police book 6 in Kannur; Collector refuses to conduct repolling

Kannur: Police booked six people including polling officials over an alleged vote rigging during Vote From Home, the special polling facility arranged for an elderly voter at Kalliassery here. The incident came to light after a video of a CPM worker interrupting the voting procedure of the elderly woman at her residence surfaced on social media. In the visuals, former CPM local branch secretary Ganesan was seen helping the 92-year-old Devi cast her vote in the presence of polling officials.

Kannappuram police registered a case against polling officer Powrnami, polling assistant T K Prajin, micro observer AA Sheela, videographer Reju Amaljith, special police officer Lajeesh and CPM worker Ganesan over the incident. Soon after the malpractice came to light, Kannur district collector Arun K Vijayan who is the district election officer suspended the polling officials. The action was taken as directed by the district administration.



As Kalliasseri is part of Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency, Kasaragod district collector Inbasekhar K refused to conduct repolling for the elderly voter and declared the polling as null and void. He asserted that strict action would be taken against those involved in such illegal acts as well as negative campaigns.

Devi is a voter in the 164th booth at Kalliasseri panchayat. Polling officials reached Devis's house on Thursday to record her vote for the Lok Sabha elections through the Vote From Home facility. It is alleged that interference of a CPM activist subverted the polling which should be held confidentially.

The Election Commission introduced the Vote from Home facility to make the process accessible to persons with disabilities and senior citizens aged 85 and above.