Congress leaders facing cyber attack, not CPM: VD Satheesan

Malappuram: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has asked for the withdrawal of all cases filed in response to complaints by CPM leader KK Shailaja regarding the circulation of a fake video allegedly depicting her. He emphasised that Shailaja clarified that she had not referred to such a video.

Satheesan accused the Vadakara LDF candidate and other CPM leaders of misleading the public by claiming that sexist videos were circulating against her. It is not the CPM; instead, the Congress leaders have faced the cyber attack on the issue, he added.

Furthermore, Satheesan alleged that two ministers were present in Thrissur when the police disrupted the Pooram. He criticised the government for blaming the police commissioner for the events at the venue, suggesting a significant connection between the CPM and BJP in the state, citing the Pooram incidents as evidence.

"CPM has tried an emotional attempt to woo the voters by creating a plot of a nonexisting video circulating against K K Shailaja. But they have utterly failed in it. In the Karuvanoor case, the CPM leaders have received enormous help from the central agency by not arresting them. CPM has tried to help the BJP by interrupting the Pooram festival using the police force. These are the examples of a deep nexus between BJP and CPM in the state", V D Satheesan said in the Meet the Leader programme of Malappuram Press Club on Sunday.

The leader of the opposition has also alleged that CPM has tried to create Islamophobia in the state. When P K Kunhalikutty won the Lok Sabha byelection at Malappuram, the then LDF Minister Kadakampally Surendran said it was the influence of communal voting in Malappuram. The BJP and CPM leaders are delivering the exact kind of speeches in the campaign as if it has been prepared by the same source, Satheesan added. He also said that the free and fair election in the state is at stake.

"I have given complaints personally about the vote rigging. But they have not taken it seriously. This election will see an anti-incumbency wave against state and central government. UDF will win all the seats in Kerala in the election", Satheesan said.