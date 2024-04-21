2 booked for sharing fake video of K K Rema

Kozhikode: Vadakara cyber police have booked two persons for allegedly sharing a fake video of MLA K K Rema to deliberately defame Shafi Parambil who is contesting as UDF candidate from Vadakara in the Lok Sabha polls.



A case was registered against P Sathyan and Saseendran Vadakara after receiving a complaint from Rema, said police.

The First Information report states that the accused shared the edited video of Rema's press conference on their Facebook pages to insult Shafi Parambil. The visuals on the video were snipped from Rema's press conference jointly held with MLA Uma Thomas on April 17. The two UDF MLAs summoned the press conference to respond to the LDF allegations against Shafi.

Though Rema defended the UDF candidate during the press conference, the fake video featured her criticising him. When the video went viral on social media, KK Rema lodged a complaint with the Vadakara police.

Meanwhile, UDF filed more than five cases against Shailaja in Kozhikode and Kannur districts over cyber-attacks.