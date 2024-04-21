Scorching heat continues in Kerala: Yellow alert in 10 districts till April 25

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite the advent of summer rain, rising mercury levels continue to sizzle Kerala. The India Meteorological Department has issued a high-temperature warning and a yellow alert for 10 districts- Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kannur, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Malappuram from Sunday (April 21) to Thursday (April 24). Kollam and Thrissur districts are likely to record the highest temperature of 39 degrees Celsius in the state.



“Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 38˚C in Palakkad and Kozhikode districts, around 37˚C in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kannur districts and around 36˚C in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Malappuram districts (2 to 3˚C above normal) during 21st to 25th April 2024,” reads the IMD alert.

Light to moderate rainfall likely in several districts

Meanwhile, the Met Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 40 kmph in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kannur. The summer rains are expected to batter these districts by 6 pm.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has appealed to the public to exercise extreme caution to avoid lightning strikes.