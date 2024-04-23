Krishnakumar's eye injury: Plot twist as cops find accused is BJP worker

Kollam: G Krishnakumar, the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate in Kollam, has found himself in an awkward situation after discovering that a local leader of his party was held accountable for the eye injury that the actor-politician suffered during the recent campaign.

Krishnakumar had recently lodged a complaint with the Kundara police, saying he suspected that his political opponents had attacked him with a "strong weapon". However, police found that he sustained an eye injury after being hit by the scooter keys of local BJP leader Sanal Puthanvila. Puthanvila was arrested on Monday and released on bail later.

"I sustained an eye injury (suspected attack by opposition parties) during my Lok Sabha campaign in Kundra, Kollam, Kerala. Your prayers and support during this time mean everything to me," Krishnakumar posted on X on Monday (April 22).



Police said an investigation was carried out based on the candidate's complaint, and it was found that the BJP activist was responsible for the injury. Puthanvila was arrested under Section 324 of IPC (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons). Krishnakumar is yet to react to the development.

(With PTI Inputs)

