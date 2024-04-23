Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Liquor shops to remain shut in Kerala from Wednesday to Friday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 23, 2024 05:12 PM IST Updated: April 23, 2024 05:15 PM IST
Representational Image: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: All liquor shops, including toddy shops and beer parlours, across Kerala will remain closed from Wednesday 6 pm to Friday 6 pm in view of Lok Sabha polls in the state. A total of 20 constituencies in Kerala will go to polls on April 26, Friday. 

As per the official order, no liquor shop will function in the state on June 4, the day of vote counting.
Earlier, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor issued an order directing the closure of liquor shops and restaurants serving liquor in Mahe from April 24 to 26 on account of the elections. Mahe is an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala.
(with PTI inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE