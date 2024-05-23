Malayalam
Saddened by deaths in floods, posts Chandrasekhar; He may have watched '2018', trolls Minister Sivankutty

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 23, 2024 04:57 PM IST Updated: May 23, 2024 05:07 PM IST
Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: In a now-deleted Facebook post, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared a misinformed 'condolence' message claiming Kerala is experiencing floods and that many lives have been lost.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of many lives in the Kerala floods. My condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," he posted on Facebook. The message was published in both Malayalam and English.

Facebook posts of Rajeev Chandrashekar and V Sivankutty. Photo: Manorama.

The misinformed post soon became fodder for social media users, with a barrage of trolls and sarcastic replies filling the comment section. State Education Minister V Sivankutty mocked Rajeev Chandrasekhar for sharing fake news about Kerala. Sivankutty trolled Chandrasekhar saying he might have watched the movie '2018' and added that visiting Kerala occasionally, other than during election times, would help him stay well-informed about the state. Rajeev Chandrasekhar was the NDA candidate in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran shared a post which said, "Did he just see this or something? Someone should tell him that this is a movie."

