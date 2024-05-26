Kerala rain: Yellow alert in 4 districts including Alappuzha today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to witness heavy rain till Wednesday due to the low-pressure area formed over the southeast Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert in four districts- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam on Sunday. As per the IMD forecast, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 Kmph, is very likely to occur at one or two places in the state on Sunday.



Yellow alert in districts

May 26 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam

May 27 - Alappuzha, Ernakulam

May 28 - Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur

May 29 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

A yellow alert indicates rainfall ranging from 64.5mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

Rain fury hits normal life

The incessant showers have continued to hit normal life in the state as houses were damaged and waterlogged roads interrupted traffic. In low-lying areas of several districts including Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram, several houses and shops were inundated. Over 230 people are currently shifted to relief camps in various districts. Nearly 13 people lost life in rain-related accidents.

In Kollam, a family of four had a narrow escape as the tiled roof of their house collapsed due to heavy showers at Kaikulangara on Saturday. Residents of the house escaped with minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, police said. Another house in Kannettumukku was completely damaged following a downpour in the small hours on Saturday. However, the elderly woman living in it said she had a miraculous escape as she ran out to the courtyard hearing a sound in the night.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, 15 houses across the state fully collapsed while 218 were partially damaged in the heavy rains till Friday. Several roads were battered and houses damaged in the coastal village of Pozhiyur, which witnessed intense sea incursion on Friday evening.

Fishermen warned

The IMD has restricted the fisherfolk from venturing into the sea till further notice. Coastal residents were advised to move to safer places if necessary as the chances of sea incursion were higher. Fishermen were asked to keep their fishing vessels safe in respective harbours, a statement from the Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said.

(With PTI inputs)