Scratched by pet dog, Palakkad homeo doctor dies of rabies after refusing treatment

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 27, 2024 10:46 PM IST
The deceased, Ramlath, 42, wife of Pallikkunnu Cheringal Usman, was injured by the nail of her pet dog a few days earlier but refused to seek medical treatment. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Palakkad

Mannarkkad/ Palakkad: A homeopathic doctor died here in Kumaramputhur on Monday due to rabies.
The deceased, Ramlath, 42, wife of Pallikkunnu Cheringal Usman, was injured by the nail of her pet dog a few days earlier but refused to seek medical treatment. The dog died shortly afterwards.

On Sunday, Ramlath began feeling unwell and sought treatment at private hospitals in Mannarkkad and later at Kottathara Government Tribal Hospital. She was subsequently transferred to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for further treatment. However, on Monday morning, Ramlath and Usman went home without the MCH authorities' permission while she was still under observation.

After returning home, Ramlath's condition worsened, and she passed away in the afternoon. Health department officials inspected the site and advised those who had been in contact with her to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, the Mannarkkad Station House Officer (SHO) confirmed that her death was due to rabies, and the body will be handed over to her relatives.

