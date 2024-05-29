High Court tells Kerala Police to stop being 'colonial' and be friendly to citizens

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Kerala Police for its personnel behaving in an uncivilised manner.

Justice Devan Ramachandran told the police to not 'get colonial' and to behave in a 'civil and professional manner'. The court was dealing with contempt petitions for violating an earlier judgment that urged police officers to not use derogatory language.

A case connected to the Alathur Police Station is understood to be the basis of the latest remark from the High Court. Sub Inspector V R Rineesh had insulted an advocate, Aquib Suhail, who approached the police station, armed by court order, seeking custody of a vehicle involved in an accident.

The accused cop had tendered an apology before Justice Ramachandran in March. Initially, the police officer had refuted the allegation of contempt, which led to heavy criticism from the court.

"I am looking at a stage where a citizen will consider police as a friend. I want women and children to go to the police station without fear and ask for help. Is it possible now? I do not know," Justice Ramachandran was quoted by Live Law.

"Will any lady or child be daring to go into a police station? Why are police stations made areas of terror? Times must change, times have changed for the better, have the police changed? I do not know if times have changed for the police. I would be the happiest person if you convince me that the police have changed,” the judge said.

In 2021, Justice Ramachandran directed the state police chief to ensure the practice of using words such as 'eda' and 'poda' was discontinued. A circular was later issued by the state police chief barring cops from using derogatory or disrespectful vocatives.