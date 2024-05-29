Kerala rain: IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts including Ernakulam today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Kerala will continue to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday amid the growing concerns about flash floods and waterlogging in major towns including Kochi and Kollam. The Met Office has sounded an orange alert for four districts- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam on Wednesday. Rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is predicted in these districts within 24 hours. Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki and Thrissur districts are placed under a yellow alert in view of the chances for isolated heavy rainfall. A yellow alert indicates rainfall from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.



The IMD as well as the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority have urged the public to exercise extreme caution to stay safe from rain-related accidents.

Yellow alert in districts

May 29- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki, Thrissur

May 30 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur

Rain fury

The state reported widespread havoc in central and southern Kerala in the heavy rain on Tuesday. Kochi, the commercial capital of Kerala witnessed long traffic snarls as most of the major roads turned like ponds following the heavy downpour.

Santhipuram colony at Thammanam completely flooded in the rain that battered the district on Tuesday. Talking to Manorama News on Wednesday morning, the residents here complained that they had a sleepless night as contaminated water flowed into their houses.

" We have been facing similar issues for many years. No government officials visited us to assess our safety in this flooded house. Water from drainage and toilets is flowing into the house. You can see worms here. We have no idea how to live here with the children and elderly people," said a resident.

Many houses and shops in low-lying areas were submerged as the incessant rainfall triggered flash floods. Experts said cloudbursts could be the reason for the heavier-than-usual rainfall that pounded various parts of the port city of Kochi, especially the Kalamassery locality, where flood water entered over 300 houses. The residents of Moolepadam area complained that though the water receded they are unable to occupy the house as slippery mud deposited in all rooms and premises of the house. It is learnt that contaminated water from drainage flowed to the houses during the heavy rain. Numerous vehicles were damaged after getting submerged in the flash floods. Though the people started cleaning their houses, they complained that the corporation authority did not initiate any action to help them.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan said the central Kerala region witnessed heavier rainfall, and the Palluruthy region in Ernakulam district alone received 95 mm of rainfall in one-and-a-half hours, which has been rare in recent times. Kalamassery received 57 mm of rainfall in one-and-a-half hours, he pointed out. Rajan said steps have been taken to open 3,597 relief camps in the state, in view of the situation arising out of the rains. Preparations are underway to set up camps that can accommodate over five lakh people during emergencies, he said.



In Kollam, over 800 people were shifted to relief camps after several houses were inundated and damaged in the heavy rains. At the same time, the city and rural areas of the capital district of Thiruvananthapuram have witnessed heavy rains since Monday night. In nearby Neyyattinkara, a house was severely damaged after an uprooted tree fell on it during heavy rains accompanied by winds. Nedumangad, Neyyattinkara, Kattakkada, and Amboori areas, located in the high ranges of the district, received widespread rainfall. Several houses were inundated after Killiyar river started overflowing on Tuesday night. People here also criticized the government officials for not taking any action for their evacuation.

Meanwhile, tourist centres have been closed in many districts, including Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram, and a night travel ban has been imposed in the hilly areas of Idukki district. In Kottayam, a landslide caused widespread destruction in the Chokkallu area of Bharananganam village.

