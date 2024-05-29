Vishu Bumper 2024 Results: First prize of Rs 12 crore for ticket number VC 490987

Thiruvananthapuram: The winners of the Kerala Vishu Bumper Lottery were announced at 2 pm on Wednesday. Ticket number VC 490987 from Alappuzha got the first prize of Rs 12 crore. The ticket price was set at Rs 300.

First Prize (Rs 12 crore): VC 490987

Second Prize (Rs 1 crore): VA 205272, VB 429992, VC 523085, VD 154182, VE 565485, VG 654490

3rd Prize (Rs 10 lakh): VA 205272, VB 429992, VE 565485, VG 654490, VA 160472, VB 125395, VC 736469, VD 367949, VE 171235, VG 553837

4th Prize (Rs 5 lakh): VA 444237, VB 504534, VC 200791, VD 137919, VE 255939, VG 300513

5th Prize (Rs 5000): 0899, 1903, 2916, 3299, 4123, 4154, 4409, 4585, 6157, 7660, 8005, 8057, 8373, 8570, 8662, 9374, 9425, 9801

Six people received the second prize of Rs 1 crore each, and another six people received the third prize of Rs 10 lakh each. The fourth prize of Rs 5 lakh were awarded to six people each.

Prizes of Rs 5000, Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 300 will be given from the fifth to the ninth positions. The tickets were sold in six series, namely VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, and VG. Similar to last year, 42 lakh tickets of the Vishu Bumper were printed this time, with all tickets being sold out last year. However, due to rain, 15,000 tickets are still available this time.

Finance Minister KN Balagopal did not participate in the draw, in compliance with the election code of conduct.

Following this draw, the 10 Crore Monsoon Bumper will be launched into the market.The tickets for monsoon bumper are priced at Rs 250. The second prize will be awarded to five people, each receiving Rs 1 crore, and the third prize of Rs 10 lakh will be given to five people. The draw for the Monsoon bumper will be held on July 31.