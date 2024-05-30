Man shuns 'Daa mone' remark , gets thrashed, admitted to ICU in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A heavily drunk man, accompanied by his friends addressed a random person using the signature line from Aavesham ' Daa Mone' and when the unsuspecting guy did not respond, he was thrashed and has been admitted to ICU with a fracture and wounds. The incident happened in Kozhikode on Wednesday night.



Nechooli Musthafa from Malayamma, Chathamangalam who was brutally assaulted is in the ICU at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

According to police, the gang was provoked by the manner in which Musthafa walked away. The man assaulted Musthafa and seeing this, his friends also joined him in beating him up.

Musthafa is employed as a driver at KMCT Medical College in Manassery. He was returning home after his duty by 9 pm on Tuesday night. He was about to have dinner when the gang approached him with a dialogue from the movie ' Aavesham'.

Musthafa told police that the culprit's accomplices started to beat him even without asking what happened. Mustafa sustained severe injuries to his head and a fracture in his ribs. The police recorded Mustafa's statement from the Medical College Hospital.

Six men have been held in connection with the incident. The police have not confirmed the criminal history of the people who have been nabbed.