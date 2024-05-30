Malayali girl shot in London, condition critical

London: A Malayali girl suffered grievous injuries after she was shot at a restaurant in Hackney, London, around 9.20 pm on Wednesday. Three adults were also injured in the incident.

Lissel Maria (10), daughter of Vinaya and Ajeesh, of Gothuruthu in Kochi, is under treatment and is in critical condition, as per reports.

All four injured were rushed to a major trauma centre at an east London hospital. Police suspect it to be a drive-by shooting that happened outside a Turkish restaurant in Dalston.

The family, settled in Birmingham for over two years, was eating at the restaurant when the incident happened.