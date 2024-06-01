Landslide at Koorachundu in Kozhikode, huge parcel of land washed away, house under threat

Kozhikode: Nearly an acre of land was washed away and a farm house was damaged in a landslide that happened on Friday night at Koorachundu in Kozhikode. The landslide happened at 28th mile in the Periamala road near Kallanode in Koorachundu. The landslide started from the top of the hill, continued for nearly a kilometre, and left a trail of destrucion.

A few nearby houses, including Kalathingal Mujeeb's are under threat. Mujeeb and his family were not at home while the land slide happened. Huge mass of debris got stuck against the farm house.

Hundreds of areca palms at Mujeeb's farm have been destroyed. ''I have lost an acre of farmland. 200 areca palms which were giving areca nuts and also nearly 200 palms which were yet to bear fruit have been washed away. Also, many kinds of trees like teak wood have been uprooted,'' he said.

''The land slide started from the top of the hill a kilometre away. Till my farm land it came like a torrent, after that it spread out and became destructive,'' Mujeeb said. Mujeeb is scared that even in case of a moderate shower, his newly built house will be affected. He is using an earthmover to divert the route so that he can save his house.