Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

ManoramaNews-VMR Exit Polls: Sitting MP Rajmohan Unnithan to comfortably hold Kasaragod

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 02, 2024 07:52 PM IST Updated: June 02, 2024 08:38 PM IST
Topic | Kasaragod

Kasaragod: Votes in the Kasaragod constituency have opted to maintain the status quo giving incumbent MP Rajmohan Unnithan another term in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, as per the Manorama News-VMR exit poll.

This has put to an end talk that Unnithan’s 2019 victory was a one-time phenomenon, with the Congress leader projected to register a huge victory margin. A huge percentage – 47.72– who took part in the survey voted for the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Unnithan. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) was the choice of 34.17 per cent of the voters who participated in the exit poll. The BJP, which considers the LS seat as its fortress, could manage 17.12 per cent votes.

As per the survey, the UDF got the maximum number of votes in the 2024 LS polls from Kasaragod, a gain of 4.55 per cent votes compared to the 2019 polls. This was also reflected in losses for the LDF, which saw an erosion of 5.33 per cent from its kitty. The BJP also saw its vote share increase by 1.12 per cent. Overall, the UDF is expected to get 13.55 per cent more votes than the LDF, the exit poll indicated.

In 2019, the UDF garnered 43.17 per cent of votes, the LDF got 39.5 per cent, and the BJP got 16 per cent of the total votes polled. Independents and others got 1.33 per cent votes.

The difference in voting percentage between UDF and LDF was 3.67 then. In 2019, in his maiden Lok Sabha contest, Unnithan trounced CPM’s K P Satheesh Chandran by a margin of 40,438 votes. Unnithan got 4,74,961 votes, the LDF candidate got 4,34, 523 and BJP’s Ravisha Tantri Kuntar bagged 1,76,049 votes last time.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE