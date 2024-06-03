‘Well done Rahul ji’: In Kerala, Cong releases victory song 2 days ahead of election results

Kochi: In a daring show of confidence, the Congress' Ernakulam district unit on Sunday released a song celebrating the victory of the party's candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. The results will be announced only on Tuesday.

The Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) released the video song, a parody of 'Illuminati', a hit number from Fahadh Faasil's recent blockbuster movie Aavesham.

The fast number hails the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and leaders from Kerala. The song says 'there is a Congress wave in Kerala' and 'Sanghi communalism has failed to make any cut in the state.'

A loose translation of the lyrics goes like this, "Here Rahul has opened the shop of love and now let us shut Pinarayi's underworld."

DCC president Mohammed Shiyas said that the song has been made so that workers of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) across the state can use it during celebrations. The song has been written by Abdul Khader Kakkanad and sung by Nijas Edappally and Liji Francis.

Abdul Khader said the song was made as per instructions of Congress leaders who believe there is a pro-UDF wave in the state. “We have also readied songs for individual candidates with their names. We will release them only after the results are out,” he said.

The song was released a day after several national agencies predicted a clear upper hand for the UDF in Kerala. Ernakulam where Hibi Eden seeks re-election is considered as a sure bet for the Congress.