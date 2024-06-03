Swimming pool inside car: Police to book YouTuber Sanju Techy

Alappuzha: The risky ride after setting up 'Aavesham' movie model swimming pool inside car has left popular YouTuber Sanju Techy (TS Sanju) from Kalavoor in dire straits as Mannancherry police have decided to book him after receiving a complaint from Motor Vehicle Department's Enforcement wing. In the complaint, the Road Transport Officier (RTO) requested the police to probe into the 28-year-old YouTuber's involvement in similar crimes related to traffic rule violations.



The MVD also asked the Cyber Police to scrutinize over 180 videos uploaded on Sanju's YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, MVD will submit its report on Sanju's dangerous road stunt before the Alappuzha first-class Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday. This report's file number will be submitted before the High Court. The HC has taken a suo moto cognizance of the incident after Sanju's video on the swimming pool inside the movie car went viral on social media.

On May 29, the MVD took stringent action on Wednesday against the popular YouTuber for violating various traffic rules. Apart from Sanju, his friends Sooryanarayanan (29), Abhilash Gopi (28) and Stanley Christopher (28) are booked in the case. MVD registered a case against them under six offences including dangerous driving. The registration certificate of the vehicle was also suspended.

In a recent video posted by him on his social media channel, the YouTuber is seen swimming in the "pool" inside the car along with his friends and sipping tender coconut water. The car is seen moving through a busy road as the men are taking a dip in the makeshift pool inside the vehicle. When water started to seep into the driver's seat and engine, Sanju and his friends are seen stopping the vehicle midway and draining the water there, triggering a huge traffic block in the area. As widespread criticism came out against the video, the MVD here summoned Sanju Techy, following which he appeared before the Enforcement Road Transport Officer on May 29.

"They released the water from the vehicle onto the road in a dangerous manner, creating serious safety threat to other vehicle users on the road," a senior MVD official told reporters here. As a punishment, Techy and three others in the vehicle were directed to perform social service at the Government Medical College Hospital here for one week and also to attend the department's training programme, official sources said. The licence of the person who drove the car would also be suspended for one year, they added.

(With PTI inputs)