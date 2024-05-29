'Aavesham' model swimming pool in car leaves YouTuber Sanju Techy without licence

Alappuzha: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has suspended the driving licence of popular YouTuber Sanju Techy for setting up 'Aavesham' film model swimming pool inside his car in violation of traffic rules.

In a video he uploaded onto his channel, he is seen taking a ride in the modified car through a busy road. He and his friends are seen inside the pool before the water was drained on the road when it started seeping into the driver's seat and engine. His stunt led to a huge traffic snarl-up on the road.



The YouTuber has been booked under six offences including dangerous driving. MVD has suspended his driving licence and the Registration Certificate of his vehicle. He appeared before RTO on Wednesday for an interrogation regarding the case.

When MVD officials contacted Sanju, he had taken the car to Kollam to evade action. But the officials from the enforcement wing of the department seized the vehicle and suspended its Registration Certificate. The department will take strict action against Sanju over the traffic rule violations. Manorama News reported that the MVD will send Sanju and others involved in the act for training related to traffic rules at the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) in Malappuram's Edappal. They will be also assigned to social service at any hospital in the state.

The YouTuber had uploaded the video of his car cum swimming pool on his official YouTube channel.

In the video, the YouTuber and his friends are seen enjoying a dip in the swimming pool set in the back seat of the car. When the car stopped in a traffic block, water started flowing to the driver's seat and airbags were deployed. Ignoring the huge traffic block, Sanju is heard commanding his friend, who was behind the wheel, to open the door and drain the water onto the road. He was also seen letting the water flow from his Aavesham-model swimming pool to the road.

When this video went viral, MVD summoned Sanju seeking an explanation. However, the YouTuber challenged the summons by uploading a video of the phone call the MVD officials made.