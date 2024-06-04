Kozhikode: Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader and MLA K K Rema, who led Shafi Parambil's campaign, put out an emotional farewell note for Shailaja, asking her to return with a smile. In a Facebook post, Rema recalled the bitter campaign the people were subjected to and said it was fortunate that Vadakara survived to see another election.

"This is the land of people who want to be human, to talk, to laugh, to touch, to kiss and to keep their smile intact on their faces," Rema wrote. "When you return, please be like that," she said.

"This is a land which has held together its dead and the defeated. This is a land where everything that was cut and hung was stitched together. You may return to Vadkara in future elections, K K Rema to Shailaja. We are bidding you bye by holding you close," she said.

"Isn't it fortunate that we still have a Vadakara where we can compete with each other over politics? In the future elections, you may return with the hope that people, not religion, will work in Vadakara," she said.

In Vadakara, UDF's Shafi Parambil is leading by 1,05,173 votes. K K Shailaja is trailing in second position. Though exit polls predicted victory for LDF in Vadakara, the early trends confirmed UDF's big win. Responding to the trends, Shailaja accepted the people's mandate and claimed that Kerala used to see UDF wave in LS polls.