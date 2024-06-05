After a dismal show in Thrissur LS polls, Youth Congress slams district leadership

Thrissur : With Congress candidate K Muraleedharan ending up third in the Lok Sabha elections in Thrissur, the Youth Congress has raised criticism against the Congress district leadership. They alleged that the district leadership was responsible for the dissatisfaction and alienation of the people of Thrissur towards the Congress.



The representatives of the Youth Congress said that TN Prathapan and DCC President Jose Vallur are responsible for giving a free hand to the Sangh Parivar in Thrissur. The leadership’s inefficiency is evident across all constituencies in the district, including Chalakudy and Alathur. The UDF leadership failed to coordinate election activities effectively, they said.

Youth Congress state general secretaries AA Mohammed Hashim, Adv. Ebimon Thomas, Mohammed Sarook, and Kavya Ranjith have stated that a complaint will be filed with the leadership in this regard.

K Muraleedharan, reacting after the election results were announced yesterday, expressed his dissatisfaction with the state district leadership. He called for a complete overhaul of the organizational structure due to inadequate intervention from the state leadership. Muraleedharan remarked that if he had not shifted from Vadakara, he would not have faced defeat.

Meanwhile, posters appeared in Thrissur following K Muraleedharan’s defeat, targeting TN Prathapan and the DCC President. Prathapan wouldn’t secure a seat even in his ward, the posters read and called for the resignation of DCC President Jose Vallur. These posters were pasted on the walls and surroundings of the Thrissur DCC office.