Ramya entirely responsible for Alathur defeat, didn't listen to leaders' suggestions: Palakkad DCC

Palakkad: The Palakkad District Congress Committee have pinned the blame for the loss in the Alathur constituency entirely on UDF candidate Ramya Haridas. DCC president A Thankappan said the leadership had no role in the defeat and that mistakes made by Ramya cost them the seat.

"Ramya did not pay enough heed to suggestions made by senior leaders. We do not believe the AV Gopinath factor made any impact in Alathur," said Thankappan, adding though they lost the seat, the LDF did not manage to garner many votes.

Meanwhile, Ramya Haridas dismissed the allegations and said all decisions were made after discussing with the party, and that internal matters should be resolved within the party. "There is no controversy. What needs to be said will be said on party platforms. The party will look into the factors that caused the defeat," she said.