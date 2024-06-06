Malappuram woman dies of self-immolation, sister succumbs trying to save her

Malappuram: A woman died by setting fire to herself while her sister succumbed to burns after attempting to rescue. The incident took place at Manikyapalam in Edappal on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Kalyani (60) and her sister Thangamani (52).

Thangamani was visiting Kalyani, who lived alone at Manikyapalam since her husband's death. She was accompanied by her daughter-in-law. According to reports, the sisters had a quarrel, and in between, Kalyani poured kerosene and set herself on fire.

People of the locality rushed the women to a private hospital in Edappal, from where they were transferred to the Medical College at Thrissur. Kalyani and Thangamani succumbed to burn injuries Thursday morning.

(Suicide is not a solution. Seek the help of mental health professionals and try to thrive. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471-2552056)