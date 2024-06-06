BJP credits K Surendran for Suresh Gopi's Thrissur victory

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP leadership has hailed the state president, K Surendran, as the architect of the party's success in Kerala in the Lok Sabha elections.

A note congratulating Surendran was posted on the BJP Kerala unit's Facebook page. The note states that the organisational skills of the leader were instrumental in Suresh Gopi's stunning victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency and in achieving the BJP's best-ever performance in Kerala.

"He was able to effectively carry out campaign activities extending to the grassroots level by coordinating party workers. It was Surendran who led from the front, inspired everyone, and instilled hope of victory, ensuring that his party workers did not become disheartened by the relentless efforts of the Congress-Communist alliance to defeat the BJP in Kerala.

"His effective performance as state president will be an asset for the party in the upcoming assembly elections as well," states the social media post. However, Suresh Gopi mentioned that he was unaware of the state leadership's Facebook post.