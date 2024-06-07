Kozhikode: Kerala will celebrate the festival of Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) on June 17 (Monday) as the crescent moon, marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, was spotted on Friday. The tenth day of Dhul Hijjah is celebrated as Eid al-Adha.

Major Khazis (Islamic scholars), including Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama President Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal, confirmed the sighting of moon at the Kappad Beach near Koyilandy in Kozhikode and announced the beginning of Dhul Hijjah.

Meanwhile, most Gulf countries, excluding the Sultanate of Oman, will celebrate Eid al-Adha on June 16, as the new moon was sighted Thursday night. The Saudi Supreme Court said that 'standing at Arafat' shall be on June 15, the ninth day of the Dhul Hijjah.

Oman will also celebrate Eid al-Adha on June 17.