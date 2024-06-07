No posters at KSRTC depots or buses: KB Ganesh Kumar to unions

Thiruvananthapuram: State Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar on Friday came up with a comprehensive action plan to ensure cleanliness in all offices and depots of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The minister outlined the directives through a video posted on KSRTC's official YouTube channel.

Key directives of the action plan include,

1. Sticking posters on the walls of KSRTC depots and buses is prohibited. Specific spaces will be allocated for both recognised and non-recognised unions to display posters. The Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) have already issued instructions on this matter.

2. The minister emphasised that even posters displaying his photos should be removed.

3. Any poster found at bus stations or on buses should be reported to the police. KSRTC will file cases against organisations responsible for such violations.

4. No file should remain on a desk for more than five days without action. Officials failing to comply will face disciplinary measures.

5. Due to frequent complaints about unanswered phone calls, a new mechanism will be introduced for the public to submit complaints effectively.

6. Saturday Smart Program: Every Saturday, before 1 pm, all KSRTC offices must conduct a joint cleaning session involving senior officials. This includes organising files and cleaning the space including fans.

7. Officers must turn off fans and lights when leaving the office. According to the minister the KSRTC has saved over Rs 10 lakh in electricity charges in recent months.

8. All depots will be computerised within six months to enhance efficiency.