Misery for India's first licensed deep sea fisherwoman as her boat capsizes in Thrissur

Thrissur: Rekha, the first woman in India to receive a license for deep-sea fishing, isn't afraid of the roaring sea. Together with her husband Karthikeyan, she has navigated the deep waters, conquering her fear of the sea.



Now Rekha and Karthikeyan, residents of Thrissur stare at a bleak future. On June 3, the couple set out for fishing, they had a good catch but encountered massive waves early in the morning. The boat capsized. There was a fishing boat nearby and Coast Guard came to rescue them. However, attempts to retrieve the boat failed as the rope broke, causing the boat to sink. The loss amounted to Rs 6 lakhs, including two engines and nets.

The couple had purchased their boat, engines, and nets with money saved from their earnings, gold loans, and borrowing from private financial institutions. Now, they are at a loss about what to do. "While everyone else goes to work, we are stuck at home," Rekha said, dejected.

Karthikeyan and Rekha, who have four children, are worried about how they will take care of their education in the coming days. The loss of the boat and nets has also affected three other families who worked in their boat.

Deep-sea fishing requires engines costing around Rs 2 lakh. Rekha hopes to buy at least an engine to work in another boat. Due to a lack of regular workers for her husband's boat, Rekha became India's first female deep-sea fisher.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Thrissur, he had personally congratulated and honored Rekha. Two years ago, Karthikeyan underwent heart surgery and had just returned to work when the accident occurred.

Each fishing trip costs about Rs 3500 rupees for kerosene. While some days yield a boat full of fish, other days yield none, leading to 'fuel debt'. Additionally, damage to the nets from sea creatures means they can't work the next day and must spend money on repairs.