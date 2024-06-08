Vigilance finds 83 govt doctors engaged in private practice; KGMOA condemns raid

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vigilance Department has identified 83 government doctors in the State engaging in private practice violating the regulations. The inspection found that 64 doctors from hospitals under the Health Directorate and 19 doctors from medical colleges were involved in private practice. Vigilance Director T K Vinod Kumar stated that a report recommending action against these doctors will soon be handed over to the Health Department.

Among the Government medical college doctors, eight were found in Kozhikode district, three in Alappuzha, two in Thrissur, and one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kannur districts. Meanwhile, under the Health Directorate, ten doctors each were found in Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta districts, nine in Kannur, eight in Kasaragod, five in Kollam, four each in Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, three in Kottayam, two each in Idukki and Malappuram, and one each in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts.

The state-wide raid, codenamed "Operation Private Practice," began at 4 pm on Thursday. The government prohibits private practice by medical college doctors.

Responding to this, state Health Minister Veena George said action is being taken against those doctors engaging in private practice. The issue has come to the attention of the government, and it was carrying out the necessary intervention to address the problem, she added.

The minister said that doctors under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) are not permitted to do private practice. Instead, they receive a non-practising allowance of 25% of their basic salary. "Therefore, anyone conducting private practice is committing an illegality," she said.

George said there were serious problems with doctors not making use of the punch-in system of attendance in many medical colleges, and a proper investigation was carried out into the matter to find out if the medical professionals were on leave or simply absent. Based on the findings of the investigation, there has been appropriate and strict intervention from the government's side, the minister said.

Meanwhile, doctors working in institutions ranging from primary health centres to district and general hospitals under the Health Directorate can engage in private practice. According to the revised law, they are only permitted to practice at their residence without the assistance of nurses or technicians. The vigilance had received complaints regarding violations of these conditions, with private practice being conducted in rented buildings and commercial complexes. A total of 70 teams conducted lightning inspections.

KGMOA condemns raid

The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) President, Dr T N Suresh Kumar, and General Secretary, Dr P K Sunil Kumar, stated that the vigilance inference was incorrect as doctors in hospitals under the Health Directorate are permitted to engage in private practice after duty hours.

They highlighted that the salary commission has denied several benefits because doctors can engage in private practice. Doctors working under the Health Directorate do not receive the non-practising allowance. The officials also pointed out that inspections conducted inside doctors' homes, including examining phone data and questioning in front of patients, portray the medical community as illegal.