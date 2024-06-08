Malayalam
Woman assaults toddler son out of hostility towards husband

Published: June 08, 2024 06:52 PM IST
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A woman assaulted her one-and-a-half-year-old son here on Sunday. The accused is a native of Kuttemperoor in Mannar. As per the police, the woman took out her anger on the child over her husband's failure to provide for the family. She then shared a video of the assault with her husband, who is currently residing in the Middle East.

The accused is reportedly the man's fourth wife, who had gone abroad after marrying someone else. The police took the woman into custody and then moved the toddler to the State Child Rights Commission's shelter.  

