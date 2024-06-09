Kerala rain: IMD issues orange alert in Kannur, Kasaragod

Thiruvananthapuram: As several parts of Kerala continue to receive heavy rainfall due to the Southwest monsoon, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued an 'orange alert' in two districts of the state for the day. The IMD issued an orange alert in the northern districts of Kannur and Kasaragod and yellow alert in 10 other districts of the state.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), meanwhile, said that thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds were likely to occur at one or two places in Kollam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Kannur districts and light rainfall was likely to occur at one or two places in all other districts of Kerala.