Will obey Modi, Shah, says Suresh Gopi as he leaves for oath-taking ceremony

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid growing speculation regarding Suresh Gopi's inclusion in the Modi 3.0 cabinet, which will assume office by Sunday evening, the BJP MP from Thrissur is set to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Gopi’s wife Radhika will also accompany him.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi personally called Gopi, requesting his presence in Delhi today, reported Manorama News. At the airport, Gopi told the media that he will follow whatever directives Modi and Amit Shah give him. “The BJP leadership makes all decisions in Delhi. I will be able to provide more details only once I arrive there,” he added.

Gopi, who achieved a decisive victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency by defeating LDF’s VS Sunil Kumar and UDF candidate K Muraleedharan, is rumoured to receive a ministerial position in Modi's third term. In the election, Gopi garnered a total of 4,12,338 votes, while Sunil Kumar received 3,37,652 votes. K Muraleedharan finished third with 3,28,124 votes.

Despite the possibility of him being inducted into the Cabinet, sources said Gopi has informed the BJP leadership of his commitments as an actor, expressing concerns about balancing acting with ministerial responsibilities.

Actor Rajinikanth also departed for Delhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi. "Narendra Modi will be sworn in as PM for the third consecutive time, which is a significant achievement. My best wishes to him," Rajinikanth told the media on Sunday. "The people have also elected a strong opposition in this Parliament election, which will contribute to a healthy democracy," he added.

Meanwhile, several world leaders, including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, arrived in Delhi on Sunday morning to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi. This is Muizzu's first visit to India since becoming the island nation's president on November 17 last year. Bangladesh President Sheikh Hasina and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif have also arrived in Delhi.

Other notable leaders attending the ceremony include Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. In addition to the swearing-in ceremony, these foreign dignitaries will also attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.