Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala rain: IMD sounds orange alert in Kannur, Kasaragod; yellow alert in 7 districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 11, 2024 08:33 AM IST
File photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: As several parts of Kerala continue to receive heavy rain due to the cyclonic circulation over Marathwada, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts.
The weather body also issued a yellow alert for seven districts: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm, while a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely in the state on Tuesday. Fishing has also been banned. According to the National Center for Oceanographic Studies, there is a possibility of the ‘Kalla Kadal phenomenon’ and high waves on the Kerala and Tamil Nadu coasts until 11:30 pm on Wednesday.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE