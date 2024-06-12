Kerala varsity VC denies permission for Sunny Leone's dance performance in engg college

Thiruvananthapuram: The vice-chancellor of Kerala University has denied permission for a dance performance by Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, which was to happen at the University Engineering College on July 5. VC Dr Mohan Kunnummal gave the instructions to the Registrar to ensure the college union programme does not include the dance performance. He said the college union did not get the approval of the university for the programme.

After the stampede deaths that happened during union programmes in Thiruvananthapuram Engineering College and Cusat recently, the state government has imposed a ban on external DJ parties, music nights etc. on campuses.

The VC said that despite this order, the union of the University College decided to hold a dance programme without attaining the varsity's permission. The VC has said that under no circumstance will such programmes be allowed to be organised in the name of the union both on and outside the campus.