Vypin (Kochi): The police have intensified their search for the assailants who attacked a woman auto-rickshaw driver here and abandoned her at the beach.

The driver, Thachattuthara Jaya (38) of Kuzhippilly at Cheruvypu East, sustained serious injuries in the incident, including fractures to three ribs and damage to lungs. The assailants, who were passengers who hired the vehicle for a trip at night, also robbed Jaya of her mobile phone. The assault occurred at Chathangad beach around 10 pm on Monday. Doctors stated that Jaya was assaulted with a blunt and heavy object.



On Monday evening, a man arrived in a bus and hired Jaya’s auto from the stand at Pallathamkulangara in Kuzhuppilly to go to a nearby hospital. The man claimed he was visiting a relative undergoing treatment there. However, upon reaching the hospital, the man stated that the patient had been shifted to the Medical College at Kalamassery and requested Jaya to take him there. Meanwhile, two other passengers also boarded the auto from the Kuzhuppilly hospital.

During the journey to Kalamassery, the passengers requested Jaya to stop the auto at several places. The men continued to travel in Jaya’s auto while returning from the Kalamassery hospital as well. Upon reaching Chathangad, the passengers instructed Jaya to head to the beach, claiming they had parked their bike in the area.

Upon reaching the beach, the three men launched a brutal assault on Jaya, who cried out loudly in pain. Residents of the area rushed to the scene upon hearing the cries and found Jaya with grievous injuries. However, the men had fled. The police stated have intensified the search for the assailants.