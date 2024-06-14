Leakage on wall of Guruvayur temple sanctum sanctorum, engineering wing to assess cause

The Guruvayur Devaswom Board has directed the engineering wing to assess the causes which have led to leakage on the wall of the sanctum sanctorum of Guruvayur temple. The leakage was found on the outer side of the golden sanctum sanctorum. Due to the rainy season, water has seeped into the walls and affected the temple's mural paintings. Iconic murals, including the revered "Thamarakkannan" which is worshipped by many devotees, have been damaged.|

Chairman VK Vijayan said that the Devaswom engineering department has been tasked with finding the cause. Since the temple is crowded with devotees, the inspection can only be conducted during the two-hour period when the temple is closed at noon.

Former Principal of the Mural Study Center, K.U. Krishnakumar, has been assigned the task of repairing the damaged murals. Former students of the Mural Study Center will also be involved in the conservation work of mural paintings.

Murals like "Palazhimadhanam, Srirama Pattabhishekam, Ganapati, and Dakshinamurti are among the many paintings visible on the walls of the sanctum sanctorum. These were recreated after a fire incident at the temple in 1970. The murals were painted by artists Mammiyur Krishnankutty Nair, K.K. Warrier, Pattambi Sekharawarrier, and M.K. Srinivasan.